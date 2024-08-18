Over the years, Newport locals have done just that as they gathered to watch spectacular carnivals in the heart of the city.

One Argus reporter in 1983 was feeling witty as they write that Frances Mallett “takes the Mickey” in costume as the famous character. (Image: NQ Archive)

The processions, which would see locals put together their own floats, started at Newport Dock before continuing through the city past pavements lined with people who had gathered to enjoy the parade.

Whilst most people enjoyed the carnival, this young attendee in 1978 clearly wasn’t sharing the joy. (Image: NQ Archive)

Whilst Newport no longer plays host to a carnival, after Pill Festival came to an end this year after decades of being run, we have delved into our archives to find photos of the wondrous displays over the years, including one photo dating back to 1937.

This float from the Kensington workout keep fit club brought a feeling of France to the 1984 Newport Carnival (Image: NQ Archive)

Crowds gather to watch the procession led by marching bands on Commercial Street in 1982 (Image: NQ Archive)

Not everyone was welcome at the carnival – supporters of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) were banned for the second year running in 1984 (Image: NQ Archive)

