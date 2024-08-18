THE summer holidays have always been a time for people to gather together outdoors to enjoy the sunny weather and make memories with family and friends.
Over the years, Newport locals have done just that as they gathered to watch spectacular carnivals in the heart of the city.
The processions, which would see locals put together their own floats, started at Newport Dock before continuing through the city past pavements lined with people who had gathered to enjoy the parade.
Whilst Newport no longer plays host to a carnival, after Pill Festival came to an end this year after decades of being run, we have delved into our archives to find photos of the wondrous displays over the years, including one photo dating back to 1937.
