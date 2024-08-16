Emma Williams - Torfaen Campus, Cwmbran

Emma Williams, an 18-year-old student from Coleg Gwent, achieved an A* and 2 A’s in History, Psychology and Criminology. Following her results, Emma will be studying Mental Health Nursing at Cardiff University in September — with plans to work within the NHS once graduated.

Emma Williams, a former student at Coleg Gwent (Image: Coleg Gwent)

"I was really nervous, felt very sick, but I'm glad I've done and I'm glad I've done it with all my tutors around me," said Ms Williams.

She said she has been exploring post-graduate options with her tutors, "possibly looking into research options."

Phoebe & Ella - Torfaen Campus, Cwmbran

Pheobe, 18 — Geography, Drama, Media and Music

Phoebe said she achieved grades, A, B, B, at results day.

"I liked the creative processes in all of them. Geography, I was able to get out there and do trips, but media and stuff, I was able to do coursework and that, which I liked."

Phoebe said she is going to university to study drama.

Ella, 18 — Drama, English Literature & Language, Media — B, B, B

Phoebe and Ella (Image: Coleg Gwent)

Ella said she achieved grades, B, B, B, at results day.

When asked what Ella liked most about her courses, she said: "Probably how inclusive it all was, which is very different from school. So I liked how like, welcoming and how easy it was just to be around."

When asked what her plans are after finishing college, Ella said: "I have no idea but I'm coming back to do more stuff, but probably go to uni after."

Yehor - Newport

Yehor is a pupil who joined Rougemont School when he moved to Newport as a refugee from Ukraine two years ago.

Yehor, a former student at Rougemont School (Image: Rougemont School)

He has achieved outstanding results A* A* A grades, and has secured a place at Manchester University to read PPE.

Rosemary West

Rosemary from Newport said she was "Well happy with my results 1 A* in landscaping and 4 Bs."

Rosemary said she was well happy with the results she received. (Image: Rosemary West)

Hollie Jarman

19-year-old Hollie from Trevethin in Pontypool earned a triple distinction / 3 x A grades.

Hollie Jarman (19) collecting her results at Llanwern High School sixth form (Image: Joanna Giles)

After collecting her results at Llanwern High School sixth form, Hollie has accepted a place a Cardiff Metropolitan to study a degree in health conditioning, rehabilitation, massage, anatomy & physiology in sport.

Sophie Seymour

After completing her A-levels, 18-year-old Sophie Seymour from Newport successfully secured an apprenticeship, choosing a different path than most young women, who typically opt to continue in education.

Sophie faced uncertainty when she received her results, leading her to explore various paths before ultimately securing an apprenticeship with the guidance of her Working Wales adviser.

Ms Seymour explained: “An apprenticeship had never really been a part of my plan.

"I originally thought I wanted to be a flight attendant, and then I thought I wanted to be a teacher or a police officer.

Sophie Seymour (Image: Careers Wales)

"I even applied for some university courses, before I realised that this wasn’t the right pathway for me.

"I was really confused about what to do.”

After securing an apprenticeship in a local travel agent, she sought guidance from Working Wales, following a recommendation from her friend.

“I was really excited about the apprenticeship, because I loved the idea of working in travel, but I get anxious, especially during interviews. I was worried that my nerves might affect my chances of securing the position. My careers adviser, Shawney, was incredibly helpful in preparing me.”

Sophie Seymour (Image: Susan McCarthy)

“Shawney helped with practice questions to make sure that I felt confident, and when I had doubts, she really encouraged me that I was doing well. She also gave me exercises to help me stop tapping and fidgeting when I became nervous, which was a big help.”

Thanks to the support Sophie received, she passed her interview and secured her apprenticeship at the travel agent.

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive of Careers Wales, said: “Stories like Sophie’s showcase the importance of young people reaching out for support at whatever stage they feel they need it most.

Sophie Seymour (right) together with Sydney, both from Lliswerry High School. Sophie has secured an apprenticeship with Hays Travel while Sydney is going to study Primary Teaching (Image: Lliswerry High School)

"Providing both practical and compassionate advice is fundamental to our offering, and it is inspiring to hear what an impact this has."