Kamal Shah

Kamal Shah from the Cwmbran campus of Coleg Gwent achieved results equivalent to two As and a B in Access to Higher Education Bioscience (42 distinctions & 3 passes).

Kamal didn’t complete his A-Levels in 2022 due to a serious illness, which led him to believe that university wasn’t an option.

Kamal Shah faced serious illness but managed to succeed at results day and secure a spot at university in September. (Image: Coleg Gwent)

He said: “I didn’t continue my second year of A-levels due to a serious illness — completing the access course seemed like a good option for still being able to go to university.

“If you have the time to do the course and you want to get to university, then this course is perfect.”

Following completion of the access to Bioscience course at Coleg Gwent, Kamal will be studying Biology at the University of Bath in September.

After his graduation, Kamal hopes to be a teacher.

Molly McAlorum

Molly McAlorum who goes to the Cwmbran campus of Coleg Gwent but is from Newport, is one of the learners that's going on to embark on a new chapter, after achieving exceptional results (Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction).

After two years at Coleg Gwent, the Level 3 Business Diploma student will now embark on a business apprenticeship at GE Aerospace.

Molly McAlorum from Newport faced mental health challenges but was able to get support from her college in order to succeed, eventually receiving distinctions on results day. (Image: Coleg Gwent)

Molly said: “I started my time at Coleg Gwent not really knowing what I wanted to do as a career — but my time at the college opened my eyes to a whole world of opportunities which I wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“After securing the interview with GE Aerospace I had amazing support from my personal tutor, who spent hours helping me prepare.

"This gave me the very best opportunity of being successful and as I stand here today with my equally successful diploma results, I feel so proud and grateful.”

While Molly said she began her time at Coleg Gwent "not really knowing what I wanted to do as a career," time at the college opened her eyes to a world of possibilities.

“After securing the interview with GE Aerospace I had amazing support from my personal tutor, who spent hours helping me prepare," she said, adding, "this gave me the very best opportunity of being successful and as I stand here today with my equally successful diploma results, I feel so proud and grateful.”

The road to success was not always easy for Ms McAlorum, who said she suffered with a "difficult" mental health journey.

Increasing symptoms of anxiety led to Molly transitioning to home-education during her final year of school.

CG - Coleg Gwent (Image: Coleg Gwent)

She said: “I was very apprehensive about starting college — but I met with the mental health team at Coleg Gwent beforehand and was put at ease straight away.”

Sarwat Hamid, Molly's tutor said: “In the face of significant personal struggles, Molly has demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance — not only achieving academic excellence but also engaging in positive extracurricular pursuits, as a coach for the local girls’ football team.

"Throughout her journey, Molly has shown a commendable willingness to seek support and engage in self-care practices to manage her mental health effectively.

"This has been demonstrated by taking the support offered at Coleg Gwent through counselling and our CG Support team.

“Overall, Molly’s journey and very exciting upcoming apprenticeship serves as a powerful reminder that with determination, support, and a positive mindset, one can overcome even the most daunting challenges."

In addition to BTEC and A-level success, over 150 adult learners have successfully completed their Access to Higher Education courses with Coleg Gwent and will be progressing on to a degree course at university.

Nicola Gamlin, deputy principal at Coleg Gwent, said: “As the new incoming Principal of Coleg Gwent, I am proud to witness the exceptional achievements of our students once again this year.

"These results are a testament to their hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of our dedicated staff.

“We look forward to seeing the talent developed at Coleg Gwent progress on to their next steps — whether through further education or entering the world of work. Congratulations to all our students for their outstanding achievements.”