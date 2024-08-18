International artist Nathan Wyburn has designed a unique tribute to Doctor Who that now stands in Swansea's train station.

The sculpture, named 'A Tribute to Doctor Who', features portraits of present Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa and writer Russell T. Davies.

The creation, sponsored by reTHINK PR and Marketing, is part of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity's 'Castles in the Sky' art trail.

This initiative leads visitors through Swansea city centre with sculptures that highlight Welsh creativity.

Along with the TARDIS tribute, several sculptures have been sponsored by businesses in the region.

The art trail has already encouraged visitors to clock up more than 6.3 million steps and cover more than 2,800 miles.

Once the trail concludes, the Doctor Who tribute will be auctioned to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance.

The charity delivers 24/7 lifesaving medical care across Wales.

A raffle will also take place, offering people the chance to win a mini replica of the sculpture.

Mr Wyburn said: "I was inspired to create 'A Tribute to Doctor Who' to showcase the series' Welsh connections.

"Doctor Who has become an international sensation in recent years, and I’m proud that such a celebrated show has its roots firmly in Wales.

"I also wanted to pay tribute to how diverse and inclusive Doctor Who has become, and I wanted to highlight this by keeping the design bright and fun for everyone to enjoy."

Mark Stevens, head of fundraising for Wales Air Ambulance, said: "Working with an artist as renowned as Nathan Wyburn adds real appeal to the Castles in the Sky art trail, and we are delighted Nathan has chosen such an iconic Welsh programme to showcase and celebrate through his sculpture.

"We hope to see many bids coming through for this unique sculpture, as the money raised will help to keep our helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road across Wales."

The Castles in the Sky auction will take place on October 3 in person at Swansea's Marriott Hotel and online.

To register interest for the auction, visit www.walesairambulance.com/listing/category/win-our-artists-replica-dr-who-castle