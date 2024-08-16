TWO men are being called to help with an alleged burglary investigation, as CCTV footage shows two men accessing a house in Cwmbran.
Police have launched an appeal to find the whereabouts of two man after they received reports of two "unknown men" breaking into an address in Pontrhydrun Road in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran at around 1.45am on Thursday, August 15.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they believe the men "accessed the property at around 1.45am by breaking a window."
The force also confirmed that no items were taken and the occupants were unharmed.
Gwent Police officers are appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, "to come forward".
Those with more information can go onto their website, calling 101 or sending a direct message via social media, quoting log reference 2400272933.
The video from a doorbell camera can be found on Gwent Police's social media channels.
❗ Officers investigating a report of a burglary are trying to identify two men seen in the area.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) August 16, 2024
📱 Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website, by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media quoting 2400272933.https://t.co/TFFIRjEwjA pic.twitter.com/FWY4CWo0lh
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here