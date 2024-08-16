Police have launched an appeal to find the whereabouts of two man after they received reports of two "unknown men" breaking into an address in Pontrhydrun Road in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran at around 1.45am on Thursday, August 15.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they believe the men "accessed the property at around 1.45am by breaking a window."

Two men seen in Pontrhydrun Road in Pontnewedd could help ongoing police investigation. (Image: Gwent Police)

The force also confirmed that no items were taken and the occupants were unharmed.

Gwent Police officers are appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, "to come forward".

Two men seen in Pontrhydrun Road in Pontnewedd could help ongoing police investigation. (Image: Gwent Police)

No items were taken and the occupants were unharmed, said the police. (Image: Gwent Police)

Those with more information can go onto their website, calling 101 or sending a direct message via social media, quoting log reference 2400272933.

The video from a doorbell camera can be found on Gwent Police's social media channels.