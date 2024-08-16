Crash closes main A road and roundabout with police on scene

Live A40 Hardwick Roundabout closed due to crash Emergency By Sallie Phillips Share A crash has closed the A40 Hardwick Roundabout Police are on scene and heavy congestion is expected in the area Drivers are advised to find alternative routes Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
