Crash closes main A road and roundabout with police on scene

Live

A40 Hardwick Roundabout closed due to crash

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has closed the A40 Hardwick Roundabout
  • Police are on scene and heavy congestion is expected in the area
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes

