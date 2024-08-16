South Wales Argus
Lorry sheds load causing closure of key A road near roundabout

Live

A40 Hardwick Roundabout closed after lorry sheds load

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A lorry has shed its load on the A40 near Hardwick Roundabout in Abergavenny
  • Police are on scene and heavy congestion is expected in the area
  • Drivers are advised to find alternative routes

