The Ffos Caerffili market, a £4.65million shipping container-style market, opened its doors on Friday, April 5, after a series of delays. Now, the market has been nominated in the retail / leisure projects category of the 'Offsite Awards 2024', held at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on September 17.

Since opening, business owners at Caerphilly's independent market have reported seeing an increase in shoppers in the town, with one claiming "Ffos has made Caerphilly more of a destination."

Ffos market (Image: Cowshed)

Home to more than 20 local traders including Joe’s Plant Place and The Circular Studio, Ffos Caerphilly plays host to a wide range of community events including family events, craft fairs, Caerphilly Pride, and business networking.

Joe Carey, owner of Joe’s Plant Place at Ffos Caerffili, said: “As someone who has spent most of my life in Caerphilly, there always used to be an emphasis on going into Cardiff on the weekend.

Ffos market launch, with shoppers enjoying food and drinks at the shipping container-style market. (Image: Cowshed)

“Ffos has had a real impact on getting people to spend their Friday night in the town”.

Businesses in the market have felt the change in the town; Caerphilly born-and-bred Samantha Eastcott, owner of The Circular Studio at Ffos Caerffili, has seen its impact first-hand.

She said: “Ffos has made Caerphilly more of a destination than it was previously.

Girl having her face painted at an event (Image: Cowshed)

“As someone from the town, Caerphilly definitely feels more vibrant since the opening”.

Local business owner, Martin Rees, opened a second business in Ffos Caerffili and said: “I’m lucky enough to have the ice cream stall at the market – Ffos has been a great new addition to the town, and it’s also meant more visitors to our restaurant.”

Ffos Caerffili was created with the aim of bringing the Caerphilly community together, and traders have been impressed with the support from locals.

Inside Circular Studio (Image: Cowshed)

Mr Carey of Joe’s Plant Place, said: “You can see the impact; it really is a community being brought together.

“I see people coming in from 5pm onwards on a Friday night and spending their night at Ffos; it’s amazing.”

The market hosts live music, workshops and a range of food in the heart of Caerphilly, located next to the biggest castle in Wales.

Ffos Caerffili outside (Image: Cowshed)

The market is the first of its kind in Caerphilly and marks the first development of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, with funding support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Initiative and the European Regional Development Fund.

The scheme was designed and delivered by Stride Treglown.