Christian Fish, 37 of Caerphilly, was given a 24-month suspended sentence in Cardiff Crown Court for multiple offences.

These included possession of indecent and prohibited images of a child, trying to engage in sexual communication with a child, and indecent exposure.

It was heard in court, the child Fish tried to engage in sexual communication with a 14-year-old girl, 'Izzy', who was in fact an undercover police officer.

The prosecutor, Emily Jermin said: “On the 21st of August, at quarter past nine, in the morning, ‘Izzy’ received a friend request on Snapchat and his user was identified. That was a contact accepted by ‘Izzy’.

“A conversation commenced spanning around two days. The defendant immediately sent an unsolicited image of himself sat on the toilet with his penis exposed.

“He acknowledged that she was a 14-year-old girl. A further photograph was sent of his bottom half with his penis sticking up."

When Fish asked ‘Izzy’ to send a photograph of herself, the police officer sent an image of a teenage girl.

It was heard that the defendant sent multiple videos of himself to ‘Izzy’ of him doing a sexual act, and when ‘Izzy’ replied ‘I have never seen a man’s penis’, he admitted sending photographs to random people on Snapchat turned him on.

The prosecutor, Emily Jermin, added: “He sent an additional video of himself performing a sexual act in public. In the conversation that followed between the defendant and ‘Izzy’ he said whilst he was performing this act a woman witnessed him doing it.”

It was heard in court that officers obtained that the messages came from the IP address of Fish and attended his address to arrest and caution him.

“Photographs were taken of the defendant's property. Which marked a number of items of clothing and items in the background of the photographs sent to Izzy.

“In terms of the defendant’s devices, three Dell laptops, a USB stick and the defendant’s phone taken into police custody,” added the prosecution.

The police found 49 category A images, 27 category B images, 27 category C images, and three prohibited images on the devices.

The category A images included children being sexually assaulted who appeared to be in extreme pain and discomfort and the category B images included a child around the age of two or four.

“A further three prohibited images found adult women edited to look like children,” added the prosecution.

The defendant's representative, Ross McQuillan Johnson, said: “He understands there were no direct children in this case, but he appreciates these images depicted children who are real and that the trauma they will feel for the rest of their lives is very real and is extremely apologetic.”

The recorder, his honour J Powell said: “I have come to the conclusion that that there is a possibility of rehabilitation with a high order of community support coupled with a custodial sentence and unpaid work, but you have avoided going to custody by a whisker."