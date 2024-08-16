A RESIDENT of a ward in Newport has been fined hundreds of pounds for fly-tipping.
Newport City Council announced that a resident of Shaftesbury in Newport has received a fine of hundreds of pounds after the resident admitted to fly-tipping offences.
In an announcement on social media, a spokesperson for Newport City Council said the resident received a fine of "£400 after admitting to committing a fly-tipping offence at the old Sainsbury’s site."
Those who spot instances of fly-tipping in Newport are advised to report it directly to the Newport City Council via a dedicated page on their website, or call 01633 656 656.
