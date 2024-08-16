A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a crash with a car.
The crash took place on the A4232 near Cardiff at approximately 11.55am on Friday, August 16.
The motorcyclist's injuries are not considered to be life threatening or changing.
South Wales Police confirmed that the carriageway was closed but reopened at around 1.15pm on Friday afternoon.
