Pip Beattie exceeded her target of £1,000 by raising £3,235 for MS Society Cymru.

The event, held on July 27 at Whitchurch High School, saw Ms Beattie play four hockey matches, totalling four hours and 40 minutes of play.

This represented the four years she had been experiencing MS symptoms.

She had previously taken on the Welsh 3 Peaks challenge in June 2023, raising £1,580.

Pip loved playing hockey before her MS diagnosis (Image: MS Society Cymru)

Over that two day period, she conquered Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon, Cadair Idris, and Pen Y Fan, showing her determination and resilience despite her MS diagnosis.

Ms Beattie said: "Hockey has always been a massive part of my life but I've been unable to play since I've had MS.

"Now I've started treatment and am feeling stronger, I decided to attempt to play four games, totalling four hours of hockey, which represents the four years since I started experiencing MS symptoms.

"A year ago, I also took on the Welsh 3 Peaks challenge to show other newly diagnosed people that it's still possible to have an active life and challenge yourself physically, despite the challenges of living with MS."

The Hockey Challenge event received strong support from the community and fellow hockey fans.

The four games came to a total playing time for four hours and 40 minutes (Image: MS Society Cymru)

Ms Beattie expressed her gratitude, saying: "I'm so overwhelmed with all the support and everyone coming out to play.

"Big thanks to everyone who made this day possible."

Diagnosed two years ago, Ms Beattie has faced various symptoms and a significant relapse.

However, her determination and the support of her MS health team have led to improvements in her condition, enabling her to take on these fundraising challenges.

Ceri Bevan, community fundraiser for MS Society Cymru, said: "Pip's determination and courage in taking on these challenges are truly admirable.

"Her openness about her MS journey and her fundraising efforts not only raise crucial funds but also help to increase understanding of MS in the wider community."

MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. There are around 6,111 people living with the condition in Wales.