Klobba 10, created by Ryan Morgan, is set to open its doors at the Penmaen Industrial Estate in Blackwood from 11am on Sunday.

The business was first formed a few months ago when Ryan noticed a lack of clothing facilities on offer in the Blackwood and surrounding areas, and felt he should be able to do something about it.

After many months of hard work and designing, he finally came up with a clothing brand and logo, which he settled on, Klobba 10.

Klobba 10 was created by Ryan Morgan (Image: Ellie Coles) Ryan and his partner and business co-owner Ellie Coles explained: "Our brand name has been derived from the Welsh slang term for clothing “clobba” and our unit being number 10.

"We are very keen to keep our business and brand as patriotic as possible, and can't wait to open up our store in Blackwood and fill that gap in the market."

Klobba 10 has already had some celebrity support, with twin brother members of 2000's hip hop group So Solid Crew Noel and Dwayne Thomas, recently photographed wearing the brand's clothing.

Ryan and Ellie hope opening this official store will help to get their brand out into the local and wider Wales community even more.

Klobba 10 was designed to fill a gap in the amount of clothing options available in Blackwood (Image: Ellie Coles) Ryan recently had a meeting with Nigel and Pancho, the owners of the San Portablo range in Port Talbot, where they agreed to stock their range in his shop to get the San Portablo brand further up the Valleys.

Ellie explained: "Both Nigel and Ryan are very keen and dedicated to keeping their brands as patriotic to Wales as possible, so about to start work on collaborating on a Welsh clothing design together."

Klobba 10's official store opening is at 11am on Sunday, August 18 at unit 10 of the Penmaen Industrial Estate in Blackwood.