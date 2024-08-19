Jason Tahanha asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission for the extension at the back of his house at Hawkes Ridge, Ty Canol, Cwmbran.

The planning department said there had been no objections and as it wouldn’t be visable from the road, with six metre high roof “set well below the ridge of the existing house” and built in matching it materials its impact on the character and appearance of the existing house and area would be acceptable.

A side facing window has also been removed from the plans meaning it isn’t considered to result in a harmful level of overlooking.

Mr Tahanha will be required to put forward a biodiversity enhancement plan to the council.