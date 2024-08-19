A TWO-STOREY extension to create a utility room and first floor bedroom has been approved by planners.
Jason Tahanha asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission for the extension at the back of his house at Hawkes Ridge, Ty Canol, Cwmbran.
The planning department said there had been no objections and as it wouldn’t be visable from the road, with six metre high roof “set well below the ridge of the existing house” and built in matching it materials its impact on the character and appearance of the existing house and area would be acceptable.
A side facing window has also been removed from the plans meaning it isn’t considered to result in a harmful level of overlooking.
Mr Tahanha will be required to put forward a biodiversity enhancement plan to the council.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here