Newport-based FDH Property was given permission to redevelop the disused Scrum Half pub in Pontypool into four flats in March this year as part of a plan that would keep part of the ground floor as a commercial unit.

When Torfaen Borough Council planners approved the plans they also waived a requirement for the applicant to make a contribution towards affordable housing or leisure facilities as it was claimed doing so would make the scheme unaffordable.

At the time it was intended to create two, two-bedroom flats on the first floor of the three storey town centre building with a further two, two-bedroom flats on the second floor.

However the planning department has now agreed to an amendment to the planning permission so the one flat on the second floor is a one-bedroom rather than two-bed property. The additional space will be used for storage with no change in the size of the flat.

The firm’s application stated it was reducing the number of bedrooms to meet the Welsh Government’s housing standards and so that it could meet “compliance due to public funding.”

Planning officer Justin Jones stated in his report the change will allow the applicant to access a loan to renovate the property and said it is acceptable so it can comply with local and national policies that “seek all new development to place the person at the heart of the design process”.