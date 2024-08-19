A HOUSEHOLDER has had the green light to convert her garage into an additional room and add an extension to her home.
Torfaen Borough Council said the plans, which will also include a new porch for the two-storey, semi-detached house in Wayfield Crescent, Northville, Cwmbran wouldn’t have an unacceptable impact on the area or neighbours.
The single storey extension will be at the back of the house and planners said it wouldn’t “overly dominate” and while they said the front porch would be “a prominent addition” it wouldn’t be out of place as there are several different porch designs in the area.
Removing the garage door and in-filling the space was described as a change that would “improve the visual appearance of the property”.
Applicant Katie James will have to provide plans for biodiversity enhancements to the council.
