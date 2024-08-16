Officers have found a vehicle matching the one Reginald Rees was last seen driving on Wednesday, August 14.

Mr Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, was reported missing by his family two days ago, and concern has been growing for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing light brown or cream trousers, a striped light purple shirt, a light green body warmer, and brown Velcro shoes.

He had last been seen driving a red Renault Captur with the registration plate Y44 REG, and police have now confirmed they have found a vehicle matching this description.

The vehicle has been found off the coast at Rhossili Bay in Swansea, with Mr Rees' family being supported by specially-trained officers.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers searching for missing 98-year-old Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, have located a vehicle matching the description of Mr. Rees’s car off the coast at Rhossili Bay.

"Mr. Rees’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"A search and recovery operation is continuing at the scene."