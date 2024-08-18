In a recent Facebook post, Hearthside Games made the announcement about the move to a new location nearby.

“As some of you may know, we are moving out of the shop we are in at the moment to move into a new bigger space. So this week coming will be our last week in the arcade.

"The physical shop will be closed for a bit while Ess and I get the next stage ready which will be so much bigger and more awesome."

Josh Hill, 29, owner of the business, said: “It has been picking up, especially with events, it is the case our space is now too small. It will also allow us to take a bit of a break after a busy year."

Josh grew up in Malpas, Newport and went on to do a year of freelance game design and moved to Staffordshire where he studied at university for four years.

"When I moved up there it was quite far away and it made me miss being back where I grew up," he said.

He wants to help other people set up their own independent businesses

The business Hearthside Games opened around a year ago, and following their success, Josh and Essie want to help others.

"It is all about talking to people to see what people in the area are looking for that might do well."

The pair have decided to go on a new venture by creating a charity that will help other businesses lease more affordably.

"The new venture is to move the game shop in the a new place and and create a charity that would help people create new businesses in the area by provide space they can lease - this will be cheaper than rent a whole building.

"We will also be taking them through business course to help them set, up we would also be looking to set up an entertainment area to people interesting and more things to do in the area," added Josh.

The original location was on 12 Commercial Street in the arcade in Abertillery.

"The opening times will be roughly the same. We may have stuff earlier in the day," said Josh.