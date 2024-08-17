It took over 100 fire fighters from across Wales to combat the fire, which has destroyed over 200 Ron Skinner and Sons cars.

Abigayle Jones, 21, is a resident who lives next to the industrial estate. She looked out of the window last night at around 11.30pm and ‘all she saw was flames.’

“It was all up in flames, we were gobsmacked and the fire went up so quick it was really dramatic," she said.

Everything was on fire including all the cars that Ron Skinner store in that Unit.

“You could hear loud bangs where the car tyres were popping and the oil cans were exploding.

“There were so many fire engines, and they are still there now. It is still smoking.”

“The fire service managed it phenomenally. They put everyone in my area in a ‘mini lockdown’ where they told us to stay indoors, shut the windows and lock the doors.”

A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in Tredegar (Image: Abigayle Jones)

Abigayle has a young family and was concerned for their safety at first (Image: Abigayle Jones)

Abigayle’s partner Elliot Morris, 24, said the company’s loss is going to be drastic.

“There are at least a couple hundred cars stored in that unit and they were all on fire.

“Ron Skinner is lucky the fire service acted quickly and made sure it didn’t reach their other units, where they store chemicals for valeting and manufacturing cars.”

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are still at the scene and will be investigating the nature of the incident, which is currently under investigation.

“Fire crews still there now and our enquires on what started the fire will be ongoing,” said a spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue.

“Our Tredegar crew first arrived at the scene at 23:44, and since then we have deployed over 100 personnel to the scene.

“We are working closely with our blue light partners from Gwent Police, Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service & Welsh Ambulance, and partners from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Wales & West Utilities, National Grid & Natural Resources Wales.

“The Mid and West Wales teams are helping to move water over from Bryn Bach Park.”

“We are also being supported by the Rapid Relief Team who are ensuring our crews are refreshed and able to continue working hard.

“A multi-agency investigation will be carried out as the incident moves into the recovery phase to establish the cause and origin of the fire."

The fire service would like to thank the local community for their continued support.