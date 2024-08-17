South Wales Argus
Aftermath of devastating fire at Ron Skinner and Sons car dealership

Ron Skinner and Sons: Fire in Tredegar breaks out overnight

Tredegar
By Holly Morgan

  • A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of the morning in Tredegar, at the Ron Skinner and Sons site in the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate. Follow for updates on its aftermath.

