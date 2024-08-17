Marcus Barter, 30, was first reported missing on August 3 and was last seen on CCTV on August 1 walking down Coed y Caraeu lane, near Wentwood Forest.

His disappearance is largely out of character according to family members who are especially concerned due to his ‘vulnerable state.’

His older brother Simon said he suffers with his mental health and has a form of OCD which he is not being medicated for while missing.

Watch the video below of what could be the latest sighting of Marcus

Chief Inspector of Gwent Police David Morris confirmed there was a possible sighting of Marcus in the past week on Usk Road.

“We have had a woman come forward who is adamant that she saw Marcus walking along Usk Road,” he said.

“These sightings are never definite but by the description she gave us she is sure it was him.

“This expands our already vast search area as we have to explore this now she has come forward.

“This search will not be over until Marcus is found.”

Marcus has been missing since August 3 (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police think they may have spotted Marcus on CCTV (Image: Gwent Police)

Marcus’ family have described the past two weeks with him missing as a ‘living nightmare’ which they hope to wake up from.

Gwent Police started searching for Marcus the day he went missing and found his car as well as the CCTV footage of him walking near Wentwood forest.

In the days following, the police sent drones to search the area with officers, helicopters and police dogs. This includes searching the River Usk at low tide.

In the next two days Gwent Police will be deploying specially trained police dogs, known as DV dogs, who will search the area and are trained specifically to find people, dead or alive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

This case is now in the hands of Gwent Police’s major incidents team, which means you can use their online public portal to inform them of any information you might have in helping to find Marcus.

You can also report anonymously on the Crimestoppers website.