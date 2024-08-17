Sean Preece, 57, was last seen near Folly View Lane, Upper Race, at 11pm on Friday and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as white, of medium build, around 6ft 2 and clean shaven.

It’s not known what clothing he was wearing when he left his address, other than a pair of red Vans trainers.

Sean often visits the Boating Lake in Cwmbran and Brynbach Park in Tredegar.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via the website, call on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400275510.

Sean is also urged to get in touch.