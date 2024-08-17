Officers are concerned for the welfare of Alex Thomas, 27, who’s been reported as missing.

He was last seen leaving Royal Portbury Port, Bristol, at around 3.15pm on Friday 16 August.

At that time, Alex was wearing dark blue overalls with silver reflective stripes down the sides.

He’s described as a white man of a medium build, 5 foot 10, with thinning short brown hair.

Police believe the Caldicot man has visited the Chepstow area since he was last seen in Bristol.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via the website, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400275522.

Alex is also urged to get in touch.