Crash on A449 closes the road and keeps drivers at a standstill - LIVE

- Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A449 Northbound between Coldra and Usk. Many cars are currently stuck on the road near the collision and are being asked by Gwent Police to remain in their cars.
- The road is currently closed to any traffic, and diversions are in place. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
