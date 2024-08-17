South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Crash on A449 closes the road and keeps drivers at a standstill - LIVE

Live

Crash on A449 closes the road keeping drivers at standstill

Traffic
By Holly Morgan

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A449 Northbound between Coldra and Usk. Many cars are currently stuck on the road near the collision and are being asked by Gwent Police to remain in their cars.
  • The road is currently closed to any traffic, and diversions are in place. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos