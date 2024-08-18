The Winter Fuel Payment - which is worth up to £300 - has made a difference for many older people worried about being able to afford both heating and eating.

David Bean of the Countryside Alliance also raised concerns about the impact on rural communities. Homes in the countryside are likely to be older, draughty, and so difficult to keep warm.

Mr Bean told the Express: "The Government's decision to restrict the winter fuel allowance risks overlooking the higher rates of fuel poverty in rural areas, and the added heating costs faced by households without a gas connection, which are more prevalent in rural Britain.

The Scottish Government has been left with 'no choice' but to end universal fuel payments due to UK plans to means-test the Winter Fuel Payment in England and Waleshttps://t.co/X61gJduCPl — The National (@ScotNational) August 14, 2024

"Without further action to improve the insulation of rural homes and the competitiveness of the market for heating oil, a blanket policy of restricting the winter fuel allowance to those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits risks further exacerbating the rural premium: the added costs people face simply for living in the countryside."

Mr Bean highlighted the challenges faced by rural households, particularly those reliant on heating oil, and warned of the potential consequences of the policy change.

MP Tim Farron has also issued a warning.

The former Lib Dem leader told the Telegraph: "This winter, pensioners facing high energy bills must be able to heat their homes.

"That's why the winter fuel payment is so important for millions of households across the country."

A Government spokesman said: "We said we would be honest with the public and, given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, this Government must take difficult decisions to fix the foundations of the economy.

"In these circumstances, it is right that winter fuel payments are targeted at those in most need, and we will work with local authorities to boost the uptake of pension credit, reaching the many pensioners who could still benefit from this year's winter fuel payments."