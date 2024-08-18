Who has the best tap water?

Why has that question never been truly answered? Well, because everyone is too proud to say anywhere but their own hometown, typically.

That has always been the case, until now.

BRITA is a company that makes water filter products for the home and on the go. If you've got a water filter in your home (be honest, because your tap water tastes rubbish) then you can bet it is probably a BRITA.

Here are the best and worst areas in the UK for tap water taste:

Best UK locations for tap water

While tap water across the UK is safe to drink, quality may differ by region. For example, a 2020 taste test from a survey by Tapp Water. Its findings revealed that the top 5 UK locations for water, based on participant's opinions, were:

Scotland

South West (Bristol)

Yorkshire and the Humber (Leeds)

Northern Ireland (Belfast)

Wales (Cardiff)

Worst UK locations for tap water

It also revealed the 5 worst places across the UK for tap water taste. These all happened to be areas with ‘hard’ water, these were:

East of England (Norwich)

East Midlands (Leicester)

South East (Southampton)

Greater London (London)

West Midlands (Birmingham)

Hard water vs. soft water

You may have heard the terms ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ water before. Hard water refers to water that has a high mineral content and is often found in the South and East of England, according to BRITA.

This is created through a combination of limestone and chalk, which may give it a cloudy appearance. While no health risks, hard water may not taste as nice as soft water, which typically features in the North and West.

If you’re unsure whether your water falls under the hard or soft category, use our water hardness test.