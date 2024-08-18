Becca Stock was at her local supermarket on Friday [Aug 2] when she thought to buy 31 meal deals and test which packet sandwich tasted the best.

The 27-year-old's viral TikTok shows her spending two hours taking two to three bites of everyone to give them a score out of ten.

The Sausage, Egg and Bacon Triple, which Tesco revealed was their most popular sandwich in 2023, only finished 14th - with Becca claiming it had 'gone downhill this year'.

She says Tesco has 'ruined it' because the 'sausage doesn't taste as nice' and they've gone 'really skimpy' with the tomato sauce. (Image: Kennedy News)

The former chef rated Pulled BBQ Beef at number one because it 'melts in the mouth' followed by The Chicken Club, which is praised for its 'peppery taste' and amount of chicken.

Many TikTok users said they 'disagree wholeheartedly' with most of Becca's judgments and others debated her decision to rate the plain ham and plain chicken highly.

Some praised her 'dedication' to food reviewing and felt 'validated' when she praised their personal favourites.

The video has been viewed more than 2.1 million times with Becca not surprised people loved it because meal deals are 'unique to Britain' and 'something we've grown up with'.

Becca, from Southampton, Hampshire, said: "We happened to be in Tesco, and I thought it would be a great idea to compare them and see which one was best.

"People in my local Tesco know me so they weren't surprised when they saw me, but we did the scan and shop option, so everything was already in bags.

"The BBQ Pulled Pork was lovely, and it was nice to have one or two stand-out products from the lineup.

"With the Sausage, Egg and Bacon Triple I'd be quite surprised if it's the favourite in 2024 because the only reason people will buy it is because it's got three sandwiches instead of two.

"I could tell the sausage wasn't as nice, there wasn't as much tomato ketchup in it and that just brought down the quality of the sandwich.

"The reaction has been crazy because people have been agreeing with me and being very upset about where their favourite sandwich is placed.

"Ultimately it's something we've all grown up with so people in Britain are interested in it and people from other countries say they have nothing like this."

Becca's most-hated sandwiches were the 1.5/10-rated Tuna and Sweetcorn, because the tuna was 'vinegary and bitter', and the Chicken, Bacon, and Lettuce.

The Tiktoker slammed the meal deal staple as 'dry and tasteless' before rating it just 2/10 and 30th in her whacky experiment.

She claims she donated many of the snacks bought as part of the meal deal haul to a food bank and saved the leftover sandwiches to eat or give to pals.

The full results:

Tuna and Sweetcorn - 1.5/10

Chicken, Bacon, and Lettuce - 2/10

Chicken and Stuffing - 2.5/10

Cheese Triple - 3/10

Free Range Egg Mayo - 3/10

The Chicken Triple - 3/10

Chicken, Bacon, and Stuffing - 3.5/10

Chicken and Chorizo - 4/10

Bacon and Egg - 4/10

Tuna and Cucumber - 4.5/10

Hey Pesto Chicken - 5/10

Chicken and Sweetcorn - 4.5/10

Deli Style Cheese and Pickle - 5/10

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato) - 5.5/10

Gluten Free Mature Cheddar and Tomato - 5.5/10

Cheese and Onion - 5.5/10

Cheddar - 6/10

Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Triple - 6/10

Ham No Mayo - 6/10

Egg and Cress - 6/10

Chicken and Smoked Bacon Mayo - 7/10

Chicken Tikkaway No Mayo - 7.5/10

Smoky Bacon Sarnie - 7.5/10

Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar - 7.5/10

Chicken Salad - 7.5/10

Brie and Beechwood Smoked Bacon - 7.5/10

Cheddar and Pickle No Mayo - 7.5/10

Prawn Mayo - 8/10

Smoked Ham and Mustard - 8/10

The Chicken Club - 9/10

Pulled BBQ Beef - 9/10

Becca, who has 320,000 followers on her TikTok account @beccaeatseverything, has more than 4,000 comments and 140,000 likes on her video.

One commented: "I feel like these need to be re-reviewed by other people because I disagree wholeheartedly with most of this."

A second said: "How do the PLAIN cheese and PLAIN ham score better than any of the chicken and bacon varieties."

A third joked: "I can't trust anyone who puts prawn mayo in the top 10."

Some loved the review and said: "I feel so validated that my fave is number one."

A second added: "£80 is madness. True dedication to be the best food reviewer!"

Tesco has been contacted for comment.