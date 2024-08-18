The image shows hundreds of green and white shopping receipts bundled together, obscuring a hidden banknote users need to find.

If you've ever wanted to test your eyesight, see if you can find the banknote now.

Can you find the hidden banknote in this image in under 27 seconds?





The image was created by the popular cash-back business credit card company Capital on Tap.

Test your eyesight with this tricky test now!





Find the banknote now (Image: Capital on Tap)

Could not find the hidden banknote? Here is the reveal

For those struggling to find the hidden banknote, here is where it's hiding...

***The following is a spoiler and reveals where the banknote is hidden***

Here is where the banknote is hiding (Image: Capital on Tap)

What is 20/20 vision?





According to Specsavers UK, 20/20 eyesight or "normal vision" means you are able to read a line on an eye chart from 20 feet away as clearly as someone standing right next to it.

This does not mean that this is the best possible vision with some people being able to see better or worse than this standard.

Do those with 20/20 vision still require glasses?





Glasses can be needed for multiple conditions with issues like Presyopia affecting those with standard eyesight.

The optician firm states: "Presbyopia is the gradual loss of your eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects, which many people experience as they get older.

"People with 20/20 vision can still experience this and in most cases, presbyopia treatment involves wearing prescription glasses to improve near vision."

Let us know if you were able to find the hidden banknote in the image.