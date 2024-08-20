The mysterious white sludge can be seen by customers in both the Hanbury and the St Julians Inn pubs.

Although it is not only pub goers in Caerleon who have noticed this ‘disgusting’ sewage, but also those living in the village.

Caerleon residents have expressed concern over smells coming from the river. One woman who has just moved into one of the houses next to the Hanbury said she was woken up at 3am one night due to the ‘horrendous smells.’

The source of this sewage and what the white sludge actually is, remains a mystery to Natural Resources Wales.

“We are aware of a possible incident impacting the River Usk, near Hanbury Arms in Caerleon,” said John Rock SE Operations Manager for Natural Resources Wales.

“The cause of the incident is currently unknown, and our officers will continue to make enquiries into this report of potential pollution.

“To help us respond to incidents as swiftly as possible, we rely on people to report them to us as soon as they are able to, so our officers can investigate at the earliest opportunity.

“If you have any environmental concerns or see any signs of pollution, please report it directly to us by calling our 24/7 incident communication line on 0300 065 3000 or using our online ‘report it’ form.”

Residents have speculated that the sewage could be coming from different nearby areas, including multiple sewage storm overflow outlets ‘that are constantly pumping into the river.’

Charity called the Rivers Trust, have a map on their website showing all sewage stations across the UK.

According to this map, there are 17 different locations that have released sewage into the River Usk in Caerleon and Ponthir alone.

The orange squares represent places where untreated sewage has been dumped, and brown circles represent sewage released from storm overflows. (Image: Rivers Trust)

The map also shows how at least half of the sewage being dumped in the Usk Estuary is wastewater that has not been disinfected, otherwise known as ‘untreated’ sewage.

The River Usk was used as a sewage dump over 360 times last year, according to the Rivers Trust.

If you suspect any sewage being dumped illegally into the River Usk, you can report this to Natural Resources Wales via their website.