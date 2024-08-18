South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they will continue to monitor the area throughout the coming days.

More than one hundred personnel were deployed to the Ron Skinner and Sons car dealership in Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate on the evening of August 16.

Firefighters from across Wales tackled the fire as it spread from one end of the unit to the other ‘within minutes.’

The first engines arrived ay the scene around 11.15pm, but the building did not stop smoking until the afternoon of the day after, August 17.

They pumped water from the lake at the local park Bryn Bach, to help with their mission.

Owners Philip Skinner and his family, have said that the dealership will be ‘closed until further notice.’

The fire service has said it is too early to say what caused this devastation, but they are working alongside Gwent Police as their investigation continues.