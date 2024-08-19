South Wales Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl.
Cory, 14, and Janey, 11, are believed to be together in Pontypridd and might be on a train.
Cory is 5ft 11inches tall with a skinny build, dark brown hair and wearing a black hoody, black joggers and baseball cap.
Janey is 5ft 3 inches with a slight build.
The pair have links to Talbot Green.
If you have any information contact South Wales Police on the reference number 2400277342.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
