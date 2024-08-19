Peter Callan, 74, was last seen on Saturday just before 2.50pm near St Clements Court, Glyn Eiddew, Pentwyn, Cardiff.

He is around 6ft tall, of average build, with longish mousey brown hair and a big beard.

If you have any information contact South Wales Police on the reference number 2400277330.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.