South Wales Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a missing 74-year-old man.
Peter Callan, 74, was last seen on Saturday just before 2.50pm near St Clements Court, Glyn Eiddew, Pentwyn, Cardiff.
He is around 6ft tall, of average build, with longish mousey brown hair and a big beard.
If you have any information contact South Wales Police on the reference number 2400277330.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here