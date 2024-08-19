An illegal car meet up with antisocial and dangerous driving in Newport was stopped by police officers within minutes.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: “Officers were dispatched to multiple calls regarding an illegal car meet in Newport.
“Within minutes two vehicles were stopped for being driven in an antisocial and dangerous manner. Vehicle's seized! Two for the price of one! #saferroads #fatal5.”
Officers were dispatched to multiple calls regarding an illegal car meet in Newport. Within minutes two vehicles were stopped for being driven in an antisocial and dangerous manner. Vehicle's seized! Two for the price of one! #saferroads #fatal5 pic.twitter.com/CjuPvSVVqm— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) August 18, 2024
