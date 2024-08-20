Crowds of classic car lovers spent a sunny afternoon in the lovely setting of Pelham Village Hall, Penallt for the village's biennial car show.
More than 150 cars, motorcycles and mopeds were on show at the event, which is held to raise funds for the Monmouthshire village's social and sports club.
Anthony Geddes, who has been organising the show for the past four years, said it was the biggest since he had run it and that the organising team were very pleased with how it went.
