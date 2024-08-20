Crowds of classic car lovers spent a sunny afternoon in the lovely setting of Pelham Village Hall, Penallt for the village's biennial car show.
More than 150 cars, motorcycles and mopeds were on show at the event, which is held to raise funds for the Monmouthshire village's social and sports club.
A classic Welsh Gilbern. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes) Anthony Geddes, who has been organising the show for the past four years, said it was the biggest since he had run it and that the organising team were very pleased with how it went.

There was a great array of vehicles on show from sports cars to commercial vans. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

Dean Jones' 1989 Maestro Turbo won the Judges Special Award. Dean is from Caerphilly. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

E-Type Jaguar. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

An interesting Mini. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

Alta, a classic British racing car, proved a popular attraction. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

Best in Show was won by this Lotus Elan Sprint. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

Inspecting the engine of a Jaguar. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)

Morris Minor police car. Picture: David Barnes (Image: David Barnes)