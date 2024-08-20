Caerphilly County Borough Council are trying to make cut backs on Meals Direct, their local meals on wheels service, as part of a crucial need to make £45 million worth of savings to the budget over the next two financial years.

Locals have been voicing their disgust over these plans, with many of them noting it would have a "devastating effect" on the vulnerable members of the community who rely on this service to feed them and provide some company.

A petition has been launched by a group of concerned locals who are desperate to save this 'lifeline' service.

The organisers write: "This is a service that feeds the vulnerable people in Caerphilly Borough. Please sign this petition to try and save this service. The vulnerable people in Caerphilly rely on this service and it's classed as a lifeline to them.

"Not only do these lovely members of staff deliver a fresh hot meal or frozen to the vulnerable people but they also help them for example if they find them on the floor or unwell they ring an ambulance, Some of these vulnerable people will only see the meals direct staff as they have no family.

"Please sign this to help the vulnerable people."

The Meals Direct service is not the only thing at risk amid the council's budget cutting plans, with the historical Blackwood Miners Institute also at risk of being mothballed as part of these plans.

One commenter on social media, has called the decision "absolutely disgusting", noting that for some people who use this service, the visits from their team is the only company or help they receive on a regular basis, so it truly acts as an "essential lifeline" for them to survive.

Others have wondered how these people will live without this service, including bringing up concerns of possible starvation and loneliness, if this service is cut.

The petition currently has 489 of its target 500 signatures, while the council have launched a consultation period on these plans.

Leader of Caerphilly Council, Cllr Sean Morgan, said: “We can’t continue to run our services in the way we always have. We need to explore all options and consider ways of doing things differently.

“I want to be honest with the community, because it is clear that the scale of savings means we need to make some very difficult decisions over the coming months.”

The consultation has laid out the plans in full, stating that the service would cease in November 2024, including its staff catering services within their headquarters at Penalta House.

The consultation period runs until 5pm on Tuesday, September 10, and can be viewed here or through hard copies available at local libraries.

If you would like to sign the petition, you can do so here.