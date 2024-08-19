The actress, who is well-known for playing Jo Cotton on the BBC soap opera, shared the health update with fans on Instagram.

In a post showing a picture of herself in a sling, she wrote: "So sorry everyone No Vix Mix Sunday this week. I've had a nasty fall and broken my shoulder."

She added: "Ouch. Bloody painful. Me at hospital. Hopefully be with you next week. Missing you already."

Fans of the BBC actress were quick to share messages of support for her with one user writing: "Oh god. Wishing you well. Look after yourself darling x x."

Another added: "Awwwww Speedy recovery."

A third fan said: "Oh my darling Nate. Massive love and get well wishes."

EastEnders star Vicki Michelle shares sad passing of younger sister

This comes only a year after the EastEnders star revealed the sad passing of her younger sister Suzie.

The 73-year-old star, who rose to fame as Yvette Carte-Blanche in the BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, said: "Said Goodbye to my beautiful baby sister Suzie this week. Beautiful inside and out. Hundreds of people came to say their farewell. She was so loved. Wonderful memory with Suzie and her daughter Susie. RIP Beautiful sister. Be Happy in your new home. Love [red heart] You. #heartbroken."

The post garnered 500 likes and received hundreds of messages from heartbroken fans.

One user said: "Many condolences on your loss Vicki, it's a lovely picture and I'm sure you'll remember all the good times together." Another added: "Such a beautiful girl inside and out.

"My heart goes out to Richard and all of her family. RIP." A fourth follower added: "So sad. I didn't know. I'm so sorry. I found out via Ann this morning. One of the nicest people I've met. God, we had some laughs. All love to all you Michelles."