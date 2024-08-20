The work, which forms part of the ‘Homelessness: Reframed’ exhibition, was created at special workshops held in each of the Homewards locations.

The Newport youngsters who took part were from Open Doors features work by Community House’s Youth Project in the city.

It is called 'Open Doors' and workshop participants were encouraged to bring to life the personal stories of the local artists through different forms of art, such as collage, painting, drawing and graffiti, and illustrate that there is hope if we work together.

The doors serve as metaphors for the opportunities and challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness, emphasising the importance of community and support.

‘Homelessness: Reframed’ has been created in partnership between Prince William’s Homewards programme, Eleven Eleven Foundation and Saatchi Gallery.

It aims to use the power of art to highlight the complexities of homelessness across the country, help improve the understanding of homelessness and inspire optimism that it can be ended.

Homewards, created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is a five-year programme, with the central objection of changing the narrative about homelessness and challenging negative perceptions and stereotypes.

Homelessness: Reframed showcases a range of work by artists with lived experience of homelessness alongside internationally renowned artists including Marc Quinn, Rankin, Philip Colbert and Simone Brewster as well as graffiti artist Opake.

Artwork created by children and young people from the six Homewards locations form a special section of the exhibition titled ‘Open Doors’.

‘Open Doors’ is a collaboration between Saatchi Gallery Learning and artists with lived experience of homelessness from across the six Homewards locations.

It aims to educate and engage children and young people in the topic of homelessness.

‘Homelessness: Reframed’ is at Saatchi Gallery until September 20.