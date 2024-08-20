In the past two weeks, there have been several posts on social media of dumped household waste in the area.

The posts received lots of comments from residents reacting to the dump and sharing other incidents.

Daniel, owner of Celtic Clear – Outs in Newport, said: “I find it completely disgusting. I have my own company, and I have a license and we go to the recycling centre.

“When I see something like that it is really annoying and shocking to me. We all live in the same environment.”

Read more

Mark Gunter, of Newport commented: "We had a load dumped down our lane In the early hours. People need to be more careful who they use to be honest, instead of how cheap they can't get rid of it.

"The tips a mile away at the most, are people that busy they don't get rid of it themselves."

Laurence McCarthy, of Newport, commented: "Fly tipping is getting beyond recently, the coast road and the lanes leading onto it are shocking."

What is the law on fly-tipping?





The Newport City Council Website states: "Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste or bulky items on land that is not licensed to receive it.

"This includes domestic waste dumped near or next to public litter bins.

"It is a serious criminal offence that can result in unlimited fines and/or a prison sentence."

What should you do if you discover fly-tipped waste?





Fly-tipped waste can be dangerous so do not touch any waste or items that may be hazardous such as asbestos or syringes.

If you find waste take a note of what you can see, the date, time and location and report the incident to the council.

You can report fly tipping via Newport City Council's online form or calling the contact centre on 01633 656656.

If you witness someone fly-tipping do not approach the offender, instead make a note of what is dumped, the location of the offence, and take pictures (if possible and safe to do so).

How to properly remove your waste?





If you are moving, before having waste removed, you should: