Bar 157, on Chepstow Road in Maindee, and previously known as the George, is on the market for a rent price of £26,000, and offering an optimum chance for a full renovation for the new owners.

Any potential landlords will take on this pub with a large beer garden, one of its key selling points, situated in a highly-desirable location within Newport's city centre.

The pub is immediately available, and even has scope for an alternative use, should any prospective owners wish to go down that route, although it has recently secured a new lease of six years and 11 months.

The pub is situated just a mile from Newport city centre, and offers good, easy to operate trading areas at ground floor and a second floor area with accommodation.

There is a large external beer garden. The second floor features areas for potential accommodation opportunities or owner's residence.

The pub also benefits from being close to a number of retailers and in a very popular suburb, including being near the renowned Celtic Manor Resort, boasting four golf courses and a conference centre.

The property is currently on a leasehold, and has a rateable value of £15,500, with a weekly rent of £500, with the lease including repairs and is fully insured.

It currently holds a late licence authorizing trade for the retail sale of alcohol, playback of recorded music and performances of live music during 10am to midnight Monday to Thursday, 10am to 1am Friday and Saturday and 11am to midnight on Sunday, with Sundays given an extra hour if it is the day before a bank holiday.

The pub is authorised to be open between 10am and 2am on New Year's Eve.

The pub is leased 'as is' according to the sale listing, and as such any non-fixed assets that remain in the property are available for the tenants use.







