Ann Drysdale, who lived in Blaina for decades after moving to the area from the North York Moors, died in her home on Friday, August 16.

Residents from across Gwent have been mourning Ms Drysdale's sudden death, with many dubbing it a "a loss to poetry".

Julian Meek, a fellow poet and writer from Abertillery, recalled how he first met Ann in 1993, and reminisced about their interactions as poets, where they often found common ground and shared a passion for poetry.

He shared his favourite memory of Ann on social media: "My favourite recollection however is of a poetry reading Ann and I did at the Yew Tree in Blaina to raise funds for Plaid Cymru back in 1997.

"Perhaps capitalising on the fact that she and I were very different people the organisers booked us together, and the result was a remarkable evening, with each of us chatting and reading alternately - and sharing quite a bit of humour.

"Ann was most at home in poetry, but she also wrote prose, penning (among other volumes) the picaresque REAL NEWPORT for Seren - a book which "did" psychogeography almost before it became the buzzword it has today.

"As I said, today is a sad day - cysgu yn dawel, Ann."

Other locals shared their shock at Ms Drysdale's sudden death, sharing how they are "heartbroken", and will continue to treasure "countless memories" of such a "dear friend".

Many people shared their grief on social media by posting their favourite poems of Ann's, alongside short personal tributes recalling her "thoughtful and always witty" poetry, while adding that her death has come as a "shock".

One person noted how Ann's passing would be felt as a "great loss" among the whole of the Gwent, and further afield South Wales, communities, whether they knew her as a friend, poet or both.

Ann was an award-winning poet, having won numerous awards from Manchester, Cardiff, Peterloo, Housman Society, Bridport and National poetry competitions.