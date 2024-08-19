Gwent Police received a report of an assault on Monnow Street, Monmouth, at around 4.30pm on Monday 12 August.

A 42-year-old from the Monmouth area was charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The man appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday 17 August where he was remanded into custody.