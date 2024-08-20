Phil Jenkins, of Gateway Credit Union, underscored its dedication to residents navigating the challenging economic climate.

Gateway Credit Union has more than 4,000 members and has been in business for 27 years.

It offers a number of different savings accounts to members.

Becoming an active member with Gateway Credit Union is the first step to accessing its services.

Membership ensures that savings to fall back on are secure and regular and also helps with credit history.

Gateway Credit Union was founded in 1996 and is a financial institution which offers financial services to members and the community in Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

Its main partner is the Welsh Government and it also works closely with Torfaen County Borough Council and Monmouthshire County Council.