A credit union based in Torfaen and Monmouthshire has highlighted the importance of providing financial stability for members facing challenges in managing their monthly expenses.
Phil Jenkins, of Gateway Credit Union, underscored its dedication to residents navigating the challenging economic climate.
Gateway Credit Union has more than 4,000 members and has been in business for 27 years.
It offers a number of different savings accounts to members.
Becoming an active member with Gateway Credit Union is the first step to accessing its services.
Membership ensures that savings to fall back on are secure and regular and also helps with credit history.
Gateway Credit Union was founded in 1996 and is a financial institution which offers financial services to members and the community in Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
Its main partner is the Welsh Government and it also works closely with Torfaen County Borough Council and Monmouthshire County Council.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here