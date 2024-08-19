The crash took place between the Trecenydd roundabout and the Cedar Tree Roundabout.

It involved four cars: a silver Kia Sorento, a red Fiat 500, a blue Toyota Yaris and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

The occupants of three of the cars - the Fiat, Toyota, and Vauxhall - were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the Fiat and the driver of the Vauxhall have since been released.

The driver of the Toyota, a 68-year-old man, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, believed to be the occupants of the silver Kio Sorento, were arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both men, aged 18 from Llanbradach and Treharris, have since been released under investigation.

Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or was driving along the A468 towards the Cedar Tree Roundabout and may have seen the manner of driving of the cars involved.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact the police by calling 101, and quoting log reference 2400276111, or by sending a direct message on social media.