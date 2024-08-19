This is not the first of its kind in Wales however - they have three other branches across the country which can be found in Cardiff and Swansea.

The company are currently looking for full time staff to help run the establishment with jobs advertised on the website Indeed.

Their different colleague benefits include free fried chicken on your shift as well as a 30% discount when you’re not working. You are also guaranteed your birthday day off.

The Popeyes job advert states: “Inclusivity and respect are at the heart of all we do, Popeyes is a place where everyone can be their true self, and everyone belongs.”

The fried chicken restaurant started in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972 and is known for its Louisiana Chicken Sandwich, which became the most popular in the US.

Popeyes also offers menu items aside from fried chicken drumsticks, including burgers, meal deals, kids' meals, and wings.

The chain appears to have taken the UK by storm, with customers queuing for over 19 hours when Gloucestershire’s first branch opened for the first time, in July of this year.

Customers were seen camping overnight waiting for it to open, with queues stretching out of St Oswalds Retail Park, according to the Kidderminster Shuttle.

Building work is being carried out right now both inside and outside the unit, which is located next to Nando’s at the entrance of Spytty Retail Park.

The unit used to house Pizza Express before a food hall. (Image: NQ)

The restaurant will be joining other big names found at the popular Newport shopping destination such as Costa, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Burger King, the Harvester and Nando’s and hope to be adding something new to the mix.

Popeyes will be releasing their opening date to the public tomorrow, August 20.