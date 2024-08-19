The skies turned red over the weekend in an incredible display of vivid colour during sunset and sunrise.
The red orange colour came from smoke particles that had travelled from wildfires across the Atlantic.
In the night, the phenomenon light up the moon in a bright 'orange' almost 'red' colour.
A jet stream allowed the particles to journey all the way to the UK from the fires across North America.
Jet streams are fast flowing, narrow, meandering air currents in the Earth’s atmosphere and other planets.
The smoke is so high up it is not a risk to public health and the phenomenon will be over by Tuesday morning.
This Monday night there will be a rare lunar phenomenon – a blue super moon, but it won't be turning blue.
The moon’s third full moon in a season with four full moons is called a ‘blue moon’.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here