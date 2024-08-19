The red orange colour came from smoke particles that had travelled from wildfires across the Atlantic.

In the night, the phenomenon light up the moon in a bright 'orange' almost 'red' colour.

Photograph of red/orange moon taken from Risca (Image: Angela Shipp)

A jet stream allowed the particles to journey all the way to the UK from the fires across North America.

Jet streams are fast flowing, narrow, meandering air currents in the Earth’s atmosphere and other planets.

The moon over Newport on Sunday (Image: Lindsay Williams)

The smoke is so high up it is not a risk to public health and the phenomenon will be over by Tuesday morning.

Photograph of the moon taken from Alice Major's home (Image: Alice Major)

This Monday night there will be a rare lunar phenomenon – a blue super moon, but it won't be turning blue.

The moon’s third full moon in a season with four full moons is called a ‘blue moon’.

The moon full and bright on Sunday from Cwmbran (Image: Nicky Deacon)