The Edwardian residence, on Bassaleg Road, is ripe for updating and any new owner will be able to stamp their own personality of the property following refurbishment.

Once the work has been completed the property at 13-15, Bassaleg Road could well seem a good buy as the auction guide price is set at £190,000.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property, said: "The property, to be sold with vacant possession, does require upgrading but will make a stunning family home once completed, complimented, as it is, by features such as original doors, tiled floors and fireplace and a really stunning feature staircase.

“With a wealth of style, the red brick house has three lofty reception rooms and downstairs cloakroom/w/c. There are the five bedrooms to the first floor and there is a wonderful enclosed rear garden with lawned area and patio.

"There's an entrance hallway, living room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, downstairs cloakroom/wc. On the floor above is the landing, five bedrooms, bathroom. There may be scope to extend into the loft if desired.

“Outside there is a front garden and side access to the rear. There is a wonderful enclosed rear garden with lawned area and patio and wooden sun house and greenhouse.”

The house, along with more than 80 other properties, is being sold online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 27 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, August 29.

