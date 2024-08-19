A KEY roundabout in Newport is set to close to motorists overnight later today.
The M4 A449 northbound Junction 24 Coldra to Usk is gearing up to close to motorists later today (Monday, August 19).
The key roundabout exit heading up from Newport to Usk in Monmouthshire will close at 8pm due to roadworks and "cyclic maintenance".
The exit will re-open to motorists on Tuesday, August 20, at 6am in the morning.
Traffic Wales has said diversions will be in place while the works completed.
