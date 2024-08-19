A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Duffryn after he was found to be in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Gwent Police officers had been patrolling the area after complaints from the public about drug dealing in Duffryn. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: “After complaints from the public regards drug dealing in the #Duffryn area. 

“#NewportWestNPT and #EastSOC officers have patrolled the area 

“A 19yo male was stop searched and found to be in possession of Cocaine and Cannabis and has been arrested.” 