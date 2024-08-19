Gwent Police officers had been patrolling the area after complaints from the public about drug dealing in Duffryn.

"After complaints from the public regards drug dealing in the #Duffryn area.

“#NewportWestNPT and #EastSOC officers have patrolled the area

“A 19yo male was stop searched and found to be in possession of Cocaine and Cannabis and has been arrested.”