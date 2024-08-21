Officers from Natural Resources Wales will renew and extend sedimentation 'polders' in the area as part of the restoration plans. A polder is a tract of lowland reclaimed from a body of water.

The refined polder design will encourage the establishment of saltmarsh habitat by creating fencing made of chestnut posts and brushwood bundles.

These structures, extending over two kilometres along the foreshore, will slow the movement of the tide as it recedes, allowing sediment to be deposited within the polder fields.

This means that over time, mud and sand builds up and turns into saltmarsh, helping restore the important saltmarsh habitat of the Severn Estuary.

The restored habitat will support local wildlife and help to trap carbon.

Lily Pauls, team leader for marine projects at NRW, said: “Helping to improve the conditions across Rhymney Great Wharf will support the mudflat and saltmarsh to replenish themselves and create better conditions for the wildlife that lives in and around them.

"These habitats are so valuable for so many reasons. Ecologically, they support everything from specialist plants to birds and fish, so they play a vital role in nature conservation and are such an important part of the coastline along the estuary.

“Healthy saltmarshes can also provide flood protection, trap carbon to help against climate change, so they can make an important and positive contribution to safeguarding against the climate emergency.”

This project is funded through the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks programme.