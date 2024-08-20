A PUB with a 30-space car park and a large outdoor seating area is on the market.
Listed as "a popular and traditional wet-led pub," the Duffryn Arms, located on Duffryn Drive on the outskirts of Newport, is on the market and open to potential buyers.
Alongside the pub, which "benefits from a lot of passing trade to nearby Tredegar House," the Duffryn Arms business provides three private bedrooms, a private kitchen and a lounge.
Inside the pub site is an open-plan bar area with a separate lounge and function room area.
There is a pool table, darts area and several TVs for viewing Sky TV / TNT Sport.
While the net profit of the pub is undisclosed, the turnover is £259,456 and sellers are asking for £10,000.
The agreement with Punch Pubs outlines:
A call for "experienced entrepreneurs"
A "Flexible Tenancy Agreement" for up to 5-years, with a "flexible notice period" and "flexible deposit options."
More information can be found on Punch Pubs website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here