Listed as "a popular and traditional wet-led pub," the Duffryn Arms, located on Duffryn Drive on the outskirts of Newport, is on the market and open to potential buyers.

Alongside the pub, which "benefits from a lot of passing trade to nearby Tredegar House," the Duffryn Arms business provides three private bedrooms, a private kitchen and a lounge.

Duffryn Arms site in Duffryn, Newport (Image: Google Maps)

Inside the pub site is an open-plan bar area with a separate lounge and function room area.

There is a pool table, darts area and several TVs for viewing Sky TV / TNT Sport.

While the net profit of the pub is undisclosed, the turnover is £259,456 and sellers are asking for £10,000.

The agreement with Punch Pubs outlines:

A call for "experienced entrepreneurs"

A "Flexible Tenancy Agreement" for up to 5-years, with a "flexible notice period" and "flexible deposit options."

More information can be found on Punch Pubs website.